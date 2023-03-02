Kelowna chamber says the province missed an opportunity to help small businesses with its budget

Photo: Castanet/file

"NYC" - Not Yet Complete.

That's the grade the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce gives the province for its 2023 budget released Tuesday.

"Not yet complete because, in our opinion, it's a missed opportunity to really send a signal that we are going to help small businesses who continue to say their number one issue is rising costs with no relief on the horizon," said Kelowna chamber CEO Dan Rogers following the morning after de-brief of the budget.

"It's getting increasingly challenging for those small businesses that are at the centre of driving our local economies."

Rogers says the budget does include about a half billion dollars for skills development over the next three years but adds details of the plan have not yet been finalized.

"We appreciate some money being set aside, but we have got to address these labour challenges particularly for us in the Okanagan because it is a contributor to rising costs when it is getting tougher and tougher to recruit and retain employees."

Rogers admits there are some positives within the budget including $77 million over three years to speed up natural resource permitting and $58 million to accelerate approval of foreign credentials for qualified professionals.

But, it's the cost of doing business which is the biggest concern among members within the business community, and with extra costs around things such as the rising carbon tax, Rogers says it's getting tougher and tougher for those businesses.

Those rising costs do get passed on to the end consumer.

"We continue to work through the BC Chamber and with elected officials to make sure they understand the challenges businesses, especially those small and family owned businesses continue to face."