Expensive statues stolen from art gallery in Kelowna

Photo: RCMP Four statues were stolen from an art gallery in Kelowna this week.

Police are investigating a break-and-enter at a Kelowna art gallery this week.

RCMP say they were called at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a broken glass alarm at an art gallery in the 500 block of Raymer Avenue. Gallery 421 is located in that block.

Investigators met with the gallery owners who showed them video surveillance of three unknown men wearing face coverings entering through the now-broken glass door, said a news release.

Once inside, the surveillance shows the suspects separating and going to four specific locations within the business taking four statues of "significant value."

“These types of crimes affect our small business owners who are just trying to survive in these uncertain times and the RCMP will use every investigational tool available to bring these four to justice,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP.

Police are asking the public who may have been in the area and witnessed anything unusual or have dash camera video footage around the time in question to please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-10959.

If you have information and wish to remain anonymous please contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.