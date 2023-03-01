Kelowna kickboxing gym hit by burglars

Photo: Contributed

A gym on Kelowna's Harvey Avenue is picking up the pieces after a break-in.

30-Minute Hit, a women's kickboxing gym at the corner of Harvey Avenue and Burtch Road, was broken into during the early hours of March 1. A man was caught on camera lurking around the building at about 5:30 a.m.

When owner Lindsey Groenesteyn arrived at work to start her day Wednesday, she was brought to tears by what she saw.

"I came in, rolled up to get things ready for the day, and I saw that there was damage to my [door] window. When I got a little bit closer, I saw that the window was completely broken. I didn't think anyone had walked in because the door was still locked, but he crawled out," explained Groenesteyn.

When she got inside to assess the damage, the owner's desk was in disarray, her computer was missing, her terminal was gone, and some cash was stolen.

As a small business owner, Groenesteyn says the break-in will be costly for her.

"Things are starting to get back to normal and then this stuff happens to a small business. These small businesses are going through a lot with inflation, increased costs, and then stuff like this happens and it's deflating," added Groenesteyn.

When police arrived on scene, the gym owner says the officer was called to another break-in.

"There’s lots of crime out there right now, and unfortunately, the police can’t do anything about it. You just have to pay for it and move on, but it continuously happens to these small businesses and crime is the worst it’s ever been here. It’s non-stop," said the gym owner.

30-Minute Hit took the morning to get back on their feet. Groenesteyn said the door is being replaced and the gym should be open to members by Thursday morning if not later Wednesday afternoon.

“I’ve had members reaching out all morning to see what they can do to help. We are such a tight-knit community, it’s been such a [hard] day, and I’m so thankful to have them. They’re so understanding and just want to help.”