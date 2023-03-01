Child slipped, fell under wheels of Kelowna transit bus: RCMP

Madison Erhardt

A 12-year-old child who was run over by a Kelowna transit bus Tuesday was was running towards the vehicle when they slipped on ice and fell between the front and back tires of the bus, RCMP confirmed Wednesday.

The incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Steele Court and Arbor View Drive, not far from Canyon Falls Middle School.



When officers arrived, paramedics and the Kelowna Fire Department were treating the youth for their serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The child was taken to hospital in an ambulance.



Police say the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

The driver told police several kids were running towards the bus stop, but the one youth slipped on the sloped sidewalk covered in ice and snow.



“These types of accidents, especially when a child is injured affect everyone involved, deeply. The RCMP will provide all available support to anyone requiring it,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

In a statement released Monday, BC Transit said “our top priority is safety, and BC Transit is also undertaking an internal investigation.”

Police closed Steele Court and Arbor View Drive for several hours Tuesday night.

Central Okanagan School District superintendent Kevin Kaardal confirmed the youth attends Canyon Falls Middle School.

Kaardal says the school's critical incidents response team is offering support to the students who witnessed the crash. The 12-year-old has reportedly had a successful surgery and is recovering.