Kelowna Museums Society marking International Women's Day

Photo: Kelowna Museums Society

The Kelowna Museums Society is hosting a one-off lunch-hour lecture for International Women's Day.

The March 8 event, Women In Art and Entomology, will see guest speakers from the Royal BC Museum discuss important BC female figures in art and entomology.

Dr. India Young, curator of art and images, will talk about Katja Krahnstoever, a Summerland artist who lived from 1894 and 1987. Krahnstoever and her husband moved to Summerland in the 1920s and fostered the local arts community.

Curator of entomology, Dr. Joel Gibson, is set to talk about the brilliant past and present of BC women entomologists who have helped further the understanding the lives and behaviour of BC insects.

"Every International Women's Day, we do our best to shine a light on some incredible women from history," said executive director of the Kelowna Museums Society Linda Digby.

"Come and join us on March 8 and lear about some amazing BC women. I'm sure you will leave inspired."

International Women's Day is an annual event, and while many may assume it's a modern celebration, it's been around since March 19, 1911, where it was celebrated in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland.

Women in Art and Entomology will take place at Kelowna's Laurel Packinghouse from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission is by donation, with a suggested amount of $10 for individuals and $25 for families.