Regional district holding annual composter sale

Photo: RDCO

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is holding its annual online composter sale during March while quantities last. This is an opportunity for residents to reduce their garbage by half and enhance their soil with their own homemade compost.

According to Rae Stewart, the waste reduction facilitator at the Regional District of Central Okanagan Waste Reduction Office, backyard composting is a resourceful, easy, and rewarding activity. Composting is a sustainable way to use household kitchen scraps and green and brown matter from the yard that would otherwise end up in the garbage.

Stewart notes that almost half of household waste is easily compostable, and by composting and recycling, residents could reduce their garbage output to as little as one or two grocery bags a week. She further adds that nutrient-rich compost enhances the soil and produces more robust fruits and vegetables, greener lawns, and healthier flowers and shrubs.

The Regional Waste Reduction Office's annual sale features backyard composters for $45 (tax included), a significant discount from the regular $80 retail price. The sale is a pre-order only, with a limited supply of 300 units and a limit of two units per household. Compost units will be delivered to residents' homes in late April, just in time for gardening season.

This year, an additional option is available: the Green Cone Food Digester. The Green Cone is a perfect complement to a backyard composter as it handles food waste that cannot be put in a regular composter, such as meats, bones, grains, dairy, cooked food, and small amounts of dog waste. The Green Cone Food Digester can be pre-ordered for $130 (tax included), with a limited supply of 50 units.

Rain barrels will not be available this year.

For more information about the composter sale, including how to place an order and payment options, visit rdco.com/compostersale or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.