Child hospitalized after being hit by Kelowna transit bus

A child has been rushed to hospital after being run over by a Kelowna transit bus.

The incident occurred at roughly 3:30 p.m. at the Arbor View Drive and Steele Road intersection in the Upper Mission, not far from Canyon Falls Middle School.

Details are limited, but RCMP confirmed the victim sustained non-life-threatening lower-body injuries. The age of the minor is not available at this point.

BC Transit said in a statement they are “aware" of "an incident" involving a BC Transit bus and a pedestrian.

“Our thoughts are with the pedestrian and driver involved in the incident. We are supporting the police investigation into this matter, and if anyone witnessed this incident, we ask that they contact the Kelowna RCMP,” said a BC Transit spokesperson.

“Our top priority is safety, and BC Transit is also undertaking an internal investigation.”

Police have now closed Arbor View Drive to traffic while they investigate.

The circumstances of the collision between the bus and child are unconfirmed by authorities, but a witness at the scene told Castanet the child was running to catch the bus as it was moving, slipped under the vehicle's wheels, and was partially driven over.

This story will be update as more is known.