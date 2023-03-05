Award-winning writer, photographer, educator talks about the future of wildfires

Photo: Island Press

Thought-provoking Canadian author Edward Struzik is bringing his take on how "environmental racism," aggressive firefighting strategies and political indifference have left North America vulnerable to future fires to UBC Okanagan

Struzik has been photographing and writing on environmental issues for three decades and is a fellow at Queen’s University Institute for Energy and Environmental Policy.

He will take part in UBCO's Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science, Distinguished Speaker Series on March 22, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Throughout his career, Struzik has been a leader in environmental advocacy; writing on many science and environmental issues, such as wildfire and its impact on air and water quality, and how communities can live with fires that are burning bigger, more often and increasingly putting people in harm’s way.

Sturzik's writings have appeared in various publications, including Scientific American and Canadian Geographic. His photographs have been featured in books and magazines, and in exhibitions curated by organizations such as the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. and he was recently featured in National Geographic’s documentary “The Last Ice.”

In his latest book, Dark Days At Noon: The Future of Fire, Struzik talks about fire as part of the natural landscape, exploring its history, and what he calls modern society’s misguided response to it.

