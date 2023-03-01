Kelowna's crime metrics won't improve much when released later this year

Photo: Castanet/file

Data that showed Kelowna had the highest crime rate among major metropolitan cities in Canada in 2021 is not expected to change much when the new numbers are released later this year.

Kelowna RCMP Insp. Beth McAndie admitted as much during the detachment's annual review before city council on Monday.

In 2021 Metro Kelowna, which includes the entire Central Okanagan, reported a crime rate per 100,000 of 11,112. The national rate was 5,375 per 100,000.

"We will continue to track and monitor our top five [Crime Severity Index] drivers with an view to implementing a data-led response to the public safety concerns," said McAndie who presented the report to council with Supt. Kara Triance in Ottawa.

"This summer we can expect to see the release of the 2022 data nationally as reported annually by Statistics Canada. Relative to past years, we are not expecting a significant decrease."

"This is why you will continue to see us working with key ministries, community partners, the community as a whole and BC Prosecution Service to address health, social and justice issues."

In addition to having the highest crime rate among Canadian metropolitan centres, Kelowna had the second-highest Crime Severity Index in the nation.

The crime rate measures only the volume of crime and does not take into account the seriousness of each file. The Crime Severity Index (CSI) measures the overall seriousness of crime by assigning greater weight to significant offences.

McAndie pointed to the top five CSI drivers; theft under $5,000, theft from vehicles under $5,000, break and enter, fraud and shoplifting, saying the detachment will "track and monitor our top five CSI drivers with an view to implementing a data-led response to the public safety concerns."

Break and enters, both business and residential, jumped a combined 17 per cent mostly driven by business break-ins which rose more than 26 per cent.

Shoplifting rose 17 per cent while fraud was up eight per cent over 2021 figures. Only theft from vehicles dropped (-14.1%) over the previous year.

McAndie says focusing on those key CSI drivers will allow the force to impact the overall metric.

"It is only by working together in this approach will we see we can increase our safety and sense of safety in our community as we move forward together this year and the years to come."

McAndie says using data analyst resources and a refined data led strategy, RCMP were able to drive down business break-ins during the last quarter of last year.