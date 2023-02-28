Environment Canada says snow falling in Okanagan won't amount to much

Photo: Castanet Cam One Water Street view

It appears Mother Nature isn't quite done with winter yet, but the good news is the snow in the snow falling in the Okanagan isn't expected to amount to much.

"We have some convective bands coming through this afternoon...you will see some flakes, but I don't think a lot will accumulate," Trevor Smith, a meteorologist at Environment Canada said.

Smith says more snow is expected to fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

"I am seeing a couple of centimetres on the local level. Let's say about two centimetres. I think much more will fall over Big White and in the mountains. It looks like the valley bottom is a bit protected. Right now [the forecast] says periods of snow," he added.

The temperature is expected to hover around 4 C for the rest of the week.

Vancouver was hit hard Tuesday with a system that is expected to bring close to 10 centimetres to the city by the evening.

The system caused delays and cancellations at Vancouver International Airport that are trickling down and having an impact on flights departing and arriving from Kelowna International Airport.

Travellers departing from YLW are advised to check online to ensure there has been no impact on their scheduled flights.