Amuse! Drink, Eat and be Social takes place Saturday

Photo: Amuse!

Prepare for your tastebuds to be amused!

The eighth annual Amuse! Drink, Eat and be Social event is returning to Kelowna to bring foodies together for a night of delicious food and drink.

Event director Holly Dober says Amuse! has become a very popular event and is growing each year.

The sold-out event taking place Saturday evening at the KF Centre for Excellence is expected to attract 500 people.

"We will welcome over 60 businesses that are representing their best bites, best sips and best pairings of the night, and will have a judging stage and a people’s choice for those categories," Dober said.

This annual event also gives industry the chance to connect with potential customers, allowing them to market their business.

“It’s a great way to gather again," added Dober.

"It really does bring the chef community together as well as the culinary industry, to celebrate what they do. Kelowna’s foodie scene is outstanding and definitely a reason to celebrate.”

The event begins at 7 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m.

While tickets are sold out, you can join the event wait list here.