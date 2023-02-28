Staff and patients allowed back inside after gas leak at Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre

Photo: Castanet The Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre was evacuated Tuesday due to a gas leak.

UPDATE 3:35 p.m.

Staff and patients have been allowed back into the Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre.

FortisBC gave the all-clear after determining the leak was coming from outside.

“What we determined was there was third-party damage to the meter set outside the building. We’ve since replaced the meter and allowed everyone back in the building,” said Nicole Brown with FortisBC.

She says they were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. and arrived around 1:45 p.m.

Brown adds that staff at the urgent care centre did the right thing when they smelled gas, by evacuating the building and calling 911.

She couldn’t say exactly how the meter was damaged, “It looked like there was some pressure that was put on the meter set which caused some cracking on the piping.”

Workers replaced the damaged meter, checked readings inside the building, and allowed people to return. The UPCC reopened at 3:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL 2:30 p.m.

Staff and patients were forced out of the Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre Tuesday afternoon.

“Interior Health can confirm there is a gas leak at the Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre,” said a statement issued by Interior Health. “All patients and staff have been evacuated and the Kelowna Fire Department and FortisBC have been called to the site. We’ll provide more information as it is available.”

The leak was reported sometime before 2 p.m. It’s unclear how many staff and patients were inside the building at the time.

The Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre facility is located at 1141 Harvey Avenue, next to the Capri Centre. It opened in January 2020.