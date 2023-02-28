Swinging with the Stars raises over $500K for local hospice

Photo: Swinging with the Stars

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association will be addressing the need for more care and support after a successful Swinging with the Stars event helped raised more than half a million dollars.

Much like the popular TV show Dancing with the Stars, the event featured seven dance teams who competed on stage with their own dance routine.

Taking place at the Delta Grand Hotel in downtown Kelowna over the weekend, the event also helped raise awareness to the needs of people involved in hospice.

"It was our 14th annual event, and what a night! We hit our record-breaking year in raising over $520,000! It was a night to remember," said Natasha Girard, executive director of Central Okanagan Hospice Association.

"We had seven teams dancing, and they really gave it their all on the dance floor. Our community really came together to help us raise an enormous amount of money to support our services.”

Girard says heading into the event, COHA's numbers for individuals accessing palliative care services compared to last year were 40 per cent higher, and 45 per cent higher for people accessing their grief and bereavement services.

This money will immediately help address that need.

“We are going to build capacity on our grief counseling team. We are going to build volunteer capacity to meet the increasing needs and train our existing volunteers with more tools. We are going to build access to services and improve delivery of grief and bereavement services in West Kelowna and enhance support to the Peachland community," added Girard.

While the event raised money that will help hospice today, Girard says COHA will continue to always need help from the community as they are their biggest cheerleader and donor.

"Together, we get to do this work, and help with the living, the dying, and the grieving."

Swinging with the Stars will return to Kelowna's Delta Grand Hotel for its 15th annual event on Feb. 10, 2024.