UBCO helps people embrace the aging process this March

Photo: UBCO



The University of British Columbia Okanagan has a host of events planned to help people embrace aging in March.

UBCO has more than 30 events planned, including bird watching and yoga classes, to mark Embrace Aging Month.

“Embrace Aging Month brings into focus the joy of aging and at the same time provides tips and ideas on how to navigate this phase of life,” explains UBCO professor Dr. Bottorff. “We have organized a variety of events that will share information aimed at bettering the quality of life among older adults, their families and caregivers.”

Bottorff says aging is a natural part of life and is something we all should aim to do in a healthy manner.

"But our bodies, and our minds, are complex. Embrace Aging Month aims to help people enjoy the journey and live every day to its fullest."

Within the next few decades, one-quarter of Canada’s population will be 65 or older—about 12 million people.

“If you think about it, that is one in four Canadians. This is a large part of our population and I’d like to think Embrace Aging Month brings into focus the importance of supporting older adults in our communities,” Bottorff adds. “We’re hoping to do that by providing a month full of events and activities complete with great information and the latest research that is relevant to anyone at any age.”

Multiple panel discussions will be held, including the perceptions and stigma surrounding medicinal cannabis on March 3. Another event on March 8 will explore whether the stigma of dementia changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Activities include chair yoga and dance classes, e-bike demonstrations and even a guided bird watching walk. Other options include tips for living well after a knee replacement, or a session that explains how to use technology–like smartwatches and similar devices—to get moving to improve metabolic health.

All events are free and open to the public, and they begin Wednesday, March 1 and continue throughout the month.

