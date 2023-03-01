Lake Country fire department gets tour of wildfire mitigation work near Spion Kop

The deputy fire chief for the District of Lake Country is hopeful that a wildfire fuel mitigation project near Spion Kop will be completed this year.

Brent Penner got a tour of the site, along with the fire chief late last week.

Rider Ventures Ltd. has been contracted by the province to reduce the wildfire danger on the piece of Crown land surrounded by Lake Country neighbourhoods.

Penner was impressed with the work being done and the expertise of Rider Ventures.

“He’s been involved in forestry for decades. He’s a professional in what he does and it's definitely a privilege to have them up in our area helping our community become safer. Because, at the end of the day, it is a unique environment,” says Penner.

He points out that because Spion Kop is on Crown land, the local fire department doesn’t have the jurisdiction to do fire mitigation. The province has to make that decision, as it has in this case.

“It is a benefit to the province, of course, but it’s a real benefit to the residents of Lake Country.”

The district posted pictures on its Facebook page of the tour, noting habitat trees and other trees of significance are being preserved.

Penner says on the east side of the zone the forest is a bit more stressed and there are more sources of fuel that need to be cleaned up.

“Then on the opposite side near the Forest Hills subdivision, they have a really, really healthy forest through there, but the stems are very, very close together. So, you have an opportunity, if a fire were to come through there, that it could run on the tops of trees or you could get yourself into a crown fire.”

That kind of fire tends to create a lot of embers that could be blown into neighbourhoods, threatening homes and property.

“What they’ve done is they’ve gone through the forest and thinned out the stems, so you still have a really good environment for the wildlife of the area, but you also have a safer environment for the intermix to the east side. Which is the homes that have the forests surrounding them,” says Penner.

The aim is to make it much more challenging for a fire to run on the tops of trees. Instead, the fire would drop down to ground level, making it easier for firefighters to get the upper hand.

Early this year, the fire department received several calls about smoke from the controlled burns, but Penner says that has tapered off as more residents are made aware of the mitigation work.

He says the recent cool, snowy weather has helped Rider Ventures make good progress on fuel mitigation.

“I’m very hopeful that they’ll actually complete this project this year,” but Penner adds that if it dries out too quickly this spring, burning would have to come to a stop.

People using the trails on Spion Kop are being asked to respect work signage, taped markings and direction from the crew. Bikers should stay on the existing trails and not create new trails, which damages sensitive habitat, restoration work and seed planting that has been done as part of the project.