New owners of Kelowna Springs Golf Course want to find a win-win solution with golfers

Photo: Kelowna Springs Golf Course

Could the property at 480 Penno Road remain a viable golf course and an industrial park?

That's something the new owners of the property which presently houses Kelowna Springs Golf Course may be willing to discuss.

It was announced last week Denciti Development Corp, a B.C.-based real estate development company had purchased the 106.4 acre property with an eye to redevelop the property as industrial.

Speaking with Castanet News Tuesday morning, Denciti CEO Garry Fawley says the company purchased the property for "north of $30 million," after getting the thumbs up from planning staff who supported an industrial redevelopment.

That support was based on a future land use change for the property within the newly minted 2040 Official Community Plan from private recreational to industrial.

"That OCP should be respected. I have never seen one when they tried to change a large piece so quickly," Fawley said.

"If they are going to do that, give us the time to go into the community."

For the second time in six months, council adopted a draft resolution put forth by Coun. Luke Stack Monday seeking to revert the future land use of the property within the OCP back to private recreational.

That item will likely come before council again for first reading consideration next Monday and if adopted, trigger a public hearing.

"We are saying give us the time to reach out to the community, to the golfers and see what kind of win-win situation we could develop. Make that public hearing a complete review before you change the OCP.

"Provide us the time. This is a significant decision for this new council."

Fawley says they will have a better idea by hopefully the summer of what a redevelopment could look like, including retention of a golf component.

"We have sat down with our development team to look at ways we might retain a recreational component and potentially part of the golf course. We have to look at that in a complete way because you have to redesign road systems and utilities for a dual purpose on the site," said Fawley.

"But, we are prepared to roll up our sleeves and work that through, talk to the golfers and see if we can make that happen. I would much rather bring a win-win idea in front of council."

He says an either-or of just industrial development or a golf course would be a lose-lose, adding he can't afford to run an 18-hole golf course long term.

Denciti is committed to keeping the golf course open this year, but not likely beyond.

Fawley says the property is an ideal location for industrial redevelopment, as infrastructure to support such a development is already in place. The area also has synergies with the nearby airport and UBC Okanagan.

"The vast majority of Kelowna taxpayers would benefit from the jobs and all that. It's up to us to put that on the table so at a public hearing we are able to bring lots of elements of the community forward."

About 50 Kelowna Springs members showed up at council chambers Monday to show their support for the golf course.