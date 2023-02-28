Kelowna lawyer fined $5,000 by Law Society of BC

Photo: Pixabay

Lawyers from both Kelowna and Golden have been fined by the Law Society of BC for failing to verify the identity of clients.

Daniel E. Spelliscy, of Kelowna, was assessed an administrative penalty of $5,000 for a breach of rules that require a lawyer to verify the identity of instructing clients, for any file where the lawyer provides legal services in respect of a financial transaction.

The ruling says that Spelliscy violated the rule twice. “He failed to verify the identity of an individual client and did not meet with that client in person (i.e. a non-face-to-face financial transaction), and in a second matter did not verify the identity of an individual client or the company owned/operated by that client."

Spelliscy paid the penalty on January 4, 2023, and has therefore been deemed to admit the breach under the rules of the Law Society of BC.

Bruce L. McKenzie, who practices in Golden, was also assessed a $5,000 penalty for similar breaches.

He breached the rules three times, according to the law society. “Specifically, for one client who was located in Canada, when using government identification to verify that client’s identity, McKenzie failed to do so in the physical presence of the client, contrary to Rule 3-102(2)(a)(i)(B). McKenzie also relied on electronic copies of identification documents to verify the client’s identity, contrary to Rule 3-102(3)."

McKenzie was also found in violation of rules associated with using an agent to verify the identity of clients located outside the country. He paid the penalty on February 16, 2023.