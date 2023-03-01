Okanagan Chefs Association hosting President's Dinner gala

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan Chefs Association is bringing its President's Dinner and Awards cocktail gala to Kelowna for a night of delicious cuisine, featuring creations from a few of the valley's most decorated chefs.

Organizers of the event say 'Taste the Okanagan' promises to be an unforgettable evening that celebrates the vibrant culinary scene in the Okanagan.

People in attendance will be treated to a "stunning array of wine and beer, perfectly complimentary to the delicious bites prepared by the regions best chefs," said the Okanagan Chefs Association.

This event will also give guests the opportunity to talk with chefs, mixologists, and food enthusiasts from all across the valley, and to ask questions about the industry.

"We're thrilled to host this event and showcase the incredible talent of our local chefs and winemakers," said President of the Okanagan Chefs Association Brent Durec.

"Our guests can expect an evening of pure indulgence, with mouth-watering delicious food and some of the Okanagan's stunning wines and beer that truly celebrates the Okanagan region's unique flavours and ingredients.

The event is set to take place on March 13 at the Metro Hub in Kelowna at 1265 Ellis Street.

Tickets are available for purchase here.