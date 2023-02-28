You have one more day to lace up the skates at the Stuart Park ice rink

Photo: City of Kelowna

Warmer daytime temperatures mean it's time to put a cap on the outdoor skating season in Kelowna.

City officials say the outdoor rink at Stuart Park will be shutting down effective 11 a.m. tomorrow.

Warmer temperatures following a chilly week are partly responsible as the ice becomes more difficult to maintain.

“We typically like to give more notice about the rink wrapping up for the season, but sometimes it’s just not possible,” said arenas and stadiums supervisor Steve Fagan.

“It’s been an excellent season of skating down at the rink, but we are at the point where we need to close the ice surface.”

Those wishing to take one final lap should check out the Stuart Park webcam before heading out to ensure the surface is operational.