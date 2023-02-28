RCMP to hold news conference on Kelowna bomb incident

Photo: Madison Erhardt Explosives Disposal Unit on the scene

The Kelowna RCMP will be holding a news conference today at 12:30 p.m. on Monday's incident involving a bomb.

The RCMP explosives disposal unit successfully detonated the explosive device found Monday afternoon, near the Wendy's restaurant on Harvey Avenue.

The highway remained closed in both directions for about seven hours between Spall and Cooper Roads.

The EDU, which drove from the Lower Mainland, arrived on the scene just after 6 p.m. and safely detonated the device shortly after 7 p.m.

The news conference this afternoon providing an update will be streamed live on Castanet.

A statement from Insp. Beth McAndie will be shared and media will be able to ask questions.