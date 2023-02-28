Winter weather conditions in Vancouver impact flights at Kelowna International Airport

Photo: CTV News

Weather woes at Vancouver International Airport are trickling down and having an impact on flights departing and arriving from Kelowna International Airport.

YVR is experiencing winter weather conditions with more snow accumulating than originally forecast forcing the airport and airlines to make adjustments to flight schedules in Vancouver.



"Our crews are fully staffed keeping runways and taxiways clear, however because of low visibility, the heavy rate of snowfall, and with safety top of mind, both arrivals and departures are extremely limited at this time," states a news release from YVR.

Travellers departing from YLW are advised to check online to ensure there has been no impact on their scheduled flights. As of Tuesday morning as many as nine departing flights have been either delayed or cancelled out of YLW.

Environment Canada says this morning's snowfall in Vancouver is expected to continue, with further snowfall amounts of five to 10 cm expected this morning and afternoon.

"We are working with airlines and our partners to ensure passengers and planes can safely get on their way," according to a YVR press release.

Environment Canada has expanded a snowfall warning to cover most of Greater Vancouver before conditions are expected to ease later in the day, but the unexpectedly intense storm quickly caused problems across the south coast.

The weather office had previously issued a warning for higher elevations of North and West Vancouver but expanded it soon after the heavy, wet snow began to pile up on roads throughout the region.

Models show most of the Lower Mainland, Victoria and east coast of Vancouver Island can expect five to 10 centimetres, while 10 centimetres or more is likely around Squamish, Gibsons and Port Moody.

BC Transit halted all service in the Victoria Regional system and across the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island due to the icy roads, but was aiming to get buses back on the streets as soon as conditions improved.

The North and West Vancouver school districts called a snow day for all public schools while Simon Fraser University cancelled morning classes at all its campuses and a statement from Vancouver International Airport says visibility and de-icing of aircraft have been affected by the unexpectedly heavy snowfall.

Several morning flights out of Vancouver had been cancelled before 7 a.m. and the statement says passengers are "strongly" advised to check with their airline or the latest flight information before heading to the airport.

– with files from The Canadian Press