Auxiliary officers could patrol streets again in 2024

Photo: RCMP

Police could have help in the form of auxiliary officers within the next 12 to 24 months in Kelowna and across the province.

Kelowna RCMP Insp. Beth McAndi confirmed Monday the RCMP is committed to resurrecting the auxiliary constable program.

The auxiliary constable Tier 3 program, the highest of the tiered system.

For years, before the program was disbanded in 2018, Kelowna had one of the largest auxiliary forces in the province.

In 2006, the 52-member group provided some 13,000 hours of service to the city.

McAndi says at one time, there were as many as 100 auxiliary constables in Kelowna.

Auxiliary members would assist regular members on foot patrols, ski patrols, bike patrols, vehicle patrols, special event and traffic control.

McAndie says auxiliary officers "could significantly enhance our visible uniformed presence and partnership downtown at key events and throughout our community."

However, don't expect the program to resurface overnight.

"It is anticipated this roll out will take some time as our province has signalled there is direction to follow including reviewing existing mandates, training standards, revamping and operationalizing the new program," she says.

It could be one to two years before the program is up and running.