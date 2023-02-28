City of Kelowna exploring possibility of allowing alcohol on some city beaches

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna could join Penticton in allowing alcohol on some city beaches this summer.

At the conclusion of Monday's city council meeting, Mayor Tom Dyas proposed a draft resolution asking staff to bring back a report as to what bylaw allowing alcohol consumption on beaches would look like.

It was supported unanimously by council.

Earlier this month, the City of Penticton made permanent a pilot project initiated in 2020 which allowed for the consumption of alcohol in select areas along Okanagan and Skaha lakefronts.

Dyas told assembled media the resolution came about following discussions with RCMP, city bylaw and other city staff.

"We want staff to come back to us with a report and say, if we did this, what would it look like," said Dyas.

"What beaches would it apply to, what time frames would it apply to?"

Dyas says it's the city's belief a majority of people are responsible enough to enjoy this within the community.

He said any "pilot project" would be restricted to certain beaches and times only, adding it would shut down at a time that "would be reasonable" for people in those neighbourhoods, potentially a half hour after sunset or 9 p.m.

At the request of the RCMP, City Park likely would not be included in any list of beaches where alcohol could be consumed.

"There has been some preliminary discussion on it, but it will be a couple of weeks before it comes back to us."

Dyas says the plan would be to have a pilot project in place for the summer.