Merritt animal rescue group warns of dog thief posing as volunteer in Kelowna

Photo: Angel's Animal Rescue Facebook

A Merritt-based animal rescue has put out a warning for pet owners in Kelowna.

“Hi, everyone. This is fairly alarming and we would appreciate as many shares as possible.

We have been contacted by a few people to let us know someone in the Kelowna area has been taking dogs saying they are with Angel's. THEY ARE NOT!,” wrote Angel’s Animal Rescue in a Facebook post late last week.

“We were told they were taking dogs. Now we don’t know if that means they were stealing them or if they’re just going and collecting free dogs,” Angel’s founder Judanna Dawn told Castanet.

She says that dogs have been stolen and her organization has been blamed for it.

“We suspected that this has been happening for quite some time, but then, last week, we got the call from the other rescues in the Kelowna area confirming that this is exactly what’s happening. That someone by the name of Sharon is telling people that she is one of our representatives, that she is with Angel’s Animal Rescue, but she is not.”

Dawn says most of Angel’s volunteers should have a business card. She also points out that, usually, if an animal is being abused or neglected, she would be the one to respond to the call. Anyone who wants to confirm the identity of volunteers with the rescue group can call her at 250 378 5223.

“For someone to be going around and saying they’re with us and we don’t know who they are and what they’re doing with these animals is quite scary,” she adds.