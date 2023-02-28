Homeowners reminded to check for nesting raccoons after one forces school closure

Cindy White

A break-in by a masked bandit forced the closure of South Kelowna Elementary school Monday.

It wasn’t a human bandit but a furry one.

Despite the best efforts of conservation officers, a raccoon that got inside the school managed to climb into the space between the ceiling tiles and the roof. Out of an abundance of caution, classes were called off for the day.

Staff did manage to round up the raccoon, and classes are set to resume Tuesday.

The incident is a good reminder for homeowners that this is nesting season.

“Raccoons right now are beginning to have their babies and they’re looking for places to build a nest, get indoors where it’s out of the wind, out of the cold, someplace secluded,” says Steve Ball, owner of pest control company Bugmaster.

“They can do a lot of damage in a very short period of time. If they want to get into a dwelling or building bad enough, they will get in.”

So how can you stop them? It’s not easy.

Ball says to keep things away from your house that animals can use to climb up on. He suggests trimming back any trees close to your house.

“We’ve had them in attics where they’ve squeezed through what we call a roof-to-roof juncture. So, it’s hard to keep them out. If they pick your house, it’s difficult,” he says.

Ball notes that raccoons are not easy to catch. They can be very vicious and carry a variety of diseases so they’re best handled by an expert.