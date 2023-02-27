Bomb scare causing traffic chaos for Kelowna's afternoon commute

Photo: Madison Erhardt Enterprise Way and Spall Road

The closure of Highway 97 in Kelowna due to a bomb scare is causing traffic chaos in the community.

With Harvey Avenue closed between Cooper Road and Spall Road, traffic is crawling and congested on both Springfield Road and Enterprise Way.

Motorists on Byrns Road and Glenmore Drive are also reporting delays.

Police say the road will likely remain closed into the evening while an explosives disposal unit travels from the Lower Mainland.

Drivers should expect major delays while traveling east to west or vice versa during the afternoon rush hour.