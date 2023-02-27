UBCO hosts two-day discussion about Ukraine war, responses from liberal democracies

Photo: Contributed Destroyed buildings in Borodyanka, north of Kyiv, Ukraine.

UBC Okanagan is hosting a two-day discussion marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The event March 1 and 2, Lessons from Ukraine: Armed Conflict, Dictatorship, and Responses from Liberal Democracies, welcomes a panel of experts including keynote speaker Dr. Norman Naimark of Stanford University.

The events will explore the authoritarianism that motivated the invasion and its implications for democracy and the future of the world. It is estimated 43,000 people have lost their lives since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion.



Event organizer, Dr. Manuela Ungureanu says the symposium comes at a time when the war in Ukraine continues to lead global geopolitical discussions, with Russia recently announcing they’ve suspended their participation in the New START Nuclear Arms Control Treaty with the United States.



“The war in Ukraine is by now a defining event of our time, so it is crucial we try to come to grips with its utter complexity, and do so at a different pace than those afforded by the 24-hour media channels,” says Dr. Ungureanu.

“The symposium provides an exemplary space for the community to examine the long history of conflict in Eastern Europe. Our speakers will also provide some insight into the motivations behind the invasion, recent foreign policy and military interventions and the help being provided to Ukraine or its refugees by main international organizations."

The events will take place at UBCO's campus and at the Innovation Centre downtown. More info here.