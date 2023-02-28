Kelowna roads crews prepare to shift from snow removal to street sweeping

Photo: City of Kelowna The City of Kelowna spring street sweeping program is tentatively set to begin in mid-March.

The latest snowfall has melted from Kelowna streets, leaving behind even more sand and gravel.

“There’s a lot of material on the roads and we have a lot of work ahead of us. So, we’re trying to get as much done before we officially kick off our spring sweep program,” says City of Kelowna roadways operations manager Andrew Schwerdtfeger.

He says the program is scheduled to begin in mid-March, however, that depends on the weather.

“The challenge we’ll have when we’re doing our spring sweep program is if we get too much rain and the roads get too wet, then when we’re sweeping it just kind of turns it into a slurry. Then we’re left with really fine material that gets really dusty afterwards,” Schwerdtfeger points out.

He adds that more than 30 staff are expected to be mobilized during the six weeks of spring cleanup. “And it’s going to be a full effort as soon as we get consistent warm weather.”

Sweepers have been out on the streets intermittently since early January, whenever the temperature warms up above 2 C.

“I believe the first day we had our sweepers out was January 5 this year, which is exceptionally early. Usually, we’re not (out) until late February or March, but the weather changed and we had an opportunity to go pick some material up, and that’s what we’ve been doing,” says Schwerdtfeger.

The on-and-off snowfall through January and February has kept them on their toes.

Most of the winter snowfall, though, came in November and December, and it pushed the 2022 snow removal costs $1.17 million above the $2.2 million budget.

Schwerdtfeger says the overage will be covered by reserve funds. Kelowna city council has approved additional funding for snow removal over the next three years, and by 2025 it will add up to an extra $1 million.

“The snow and ice budget is kind of a funny one because you’re trying to budget for weather and obviously, weather does whatever it wants,” he adds, pointing out that the estimate was based on what was spent over the previous five years.

“The reality is, you can budget $2 million, you can budget $5 million, but the spend is going to be what it’s going to be.”

Roads crews laid down an estimated 15,000 tonnes of sand this winter, so he expects it will take longer than usual to clear it from Kelowna streets.

Another factor that could add to the time and cost is leaves that were frozen on trees in the November cold snap have now fallen. They will have to be cleared as well.

“We are trying to optimize staff and equipment to account for this, but it’s going to be a challenge to come in on budget this spring,” notes Schwerdtfer.

The 2023 spring street sweeping budget is $885,000.

Spring road cleanup in the City of West Kelowna is also scheduled to begin in mid-March.