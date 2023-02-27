Kelowna event hopes to inspire hope and resilience among women

Photo: Contributed

Your Hour, Her Power is returning to Kelowna next month.

Dress for Success Kelowna, in partnership with TD Canada Trust, has brought back the campaign back, kicking off March 1.

The campaign is inspired by the belief that when a woman has access to education, support, and job resources, their contributions strengthen communities.

Your Hour, Her Power honours trail-blazing Okanagan women in leadership positions across various industries and roles.

"In this month long campaign, we celebrate local women in leadership and empower and inspire the female leaders of tomorrow. Our daily social media posts will inspire all as these women share their challenges, successes, knowledge, expertise, and insights," said Lori Stevenson, executive director of Dress for Success Kelowna.

Five of the featured amazing women will share at a speaker’s panel event on March 7 at 7 a.m. at the Coast Capri Hotel for breakfast and a moderated panel discussion in honour of International Women's Day.

The campaign also calls on the public to donate the equivalent of one hour of pay to support the organization’s mission.

“Your gift to the campaign can help. Anyone can visit our fundraising site and donate, or better yet – sign up as a fundraiser yourself, set a goal, and ask your friends, family, colleagues and peers to help you reach that reach that goal in support of this great cause,” Stevenson added.

You can visit https://your-hour-her-power-2023.raisely.com/ to donate or sign up.