Elderly pedestrian struck in Kelowna

An elderly woman was sent to hospital Sunday afternoon with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle along Gordon Drive.

Kelowna RCMP tell Castanet the woman was crossing the intersection around 2 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and continues to be cooperative.

"There is no suspicion of impairment or any other criminality. [It] appears to just be an unfortunate event which was corroborated by an independent witnesses," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Earlier this month a woman, 27, died after she was hit by a semi at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Harvey Avenue. RCMP say the woman was crossing northbound on foot against the crosswalk indicator when she was hit by the semi-trailer in the westbound HOV lane.