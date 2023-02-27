Wild raccoon forces elementary school in Kelowna to close

Photo: Contributed

South Kelowna Elementary in Kelowna is closed this morning out of an abundance of caution because of a raccoon visit.

Families have been asked to keep their children home this morning after staff discovered a raccoon had entered the building.

"Despite attempts by conservation officers to get the animal to leave the building and trap it, the raccoon climbed up into the space between the ceiling tiles and ceiling. Due to the risk posed to staff and students if the wild animal felt cornered, staff took steps to keep people and the animal safe," says School District 23 spokesperson Justin Schneider.

Families were notified by the school board as soon as possible to keep their children home if they were able. Those students who did arrive at school have been shifted over to Canyon Falls Middle School by bus for alternative programming today as well.

Operations staff are working with conservation and pest control to make sure the school is safe and clean after the wildlife visit and school is expected to resume as usual tomorrow.