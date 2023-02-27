Outdoor living proves popular at the 25th Kelowna Spring Home Show

Cindy White

A steady stream of people passed through the doors of Prospera Place Sunday for the final day of the 25th Kelowna Spring Home Show.

A trend that began during the pandemic was still hot with visitors this year.

“We’re seeing a big push from the exhibitor side and visitor side wanting outdoor living. I think that has to do with COVID and people have just been spending more time in their own backyards,” said show producer Dani Rowe.

People weren’t just looking for traditional patio furniture. They want to turn their yard or deck into an extra room.

“When we started the company was just pre-COVID, which was probably the best business decision we made. People weren’t going anywhere so they wanted to enhance their living experience in their backyard,” explains Brian Alexander of West Kelowna-based Bella Outdoor Living, which sells retractable and louvred roof systems.

Over at the Redfern Enterprises booth, the Calgary company said they also had a lot of interest for people looking to use their outdoor rooms in winter as well.

“We’ve got the infrared heaters. Works outside, inside, doesn’t matter what the elements are. You can put it on the patio, put it indoors. It works all year round, for sure,” said Ross, who was manning the exhibit on Sunday.

Rowe expects the interest in making the outdoors more comfortable will continue. “I think we’re going to see more of the off-grid lifestyle as well, and the gardening, and being a little more self-sustaining, and things like that.”

She says businesses marketing solar panels and systems were also very busy over the weekend.

Admission was free for the 25th anniversary of the Kelowna Spring Home Show. Rowe says they’re mulling that over for next year as well.