Environment Canada forecasts mild week ahead

Madison Erhardt

You can put away you winter boots for now, but you may need a rain jacket this week.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures hovering at the seasonal average for the week ahead.

"We are not anticipating any significant snow falling. We will see trace amounts that will come and go," said Ken Dosanjh, Environment Canada meteorologist.

Monday will see mainly sunshine with a high of 2 C. Overnight it will drop to -5 C.

Tuesday will see a high of two degrees with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. The snow is not expected to stay on the ground for very long.

Wednesday has a forecast high of 4 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Thursday will see periods of rain with a high of 5 C.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with a high of 7 C. Overnight the temperature will drop to -3 C.

Saturday will see a chance of rain showers with a high of 5 C.

A reminder to send us in your photos to [email protected] to be featured in our gallery.