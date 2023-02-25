Some flights into and out of Kelowna and Kamloops are delayed and cancelled Saturday

Photo: NAV Canada Kelowna International Airport Saturday morning.

Snow is falling across much of the Interior Saturday morning, and with more in the forecast, flights in and out of Kelowna and Kamloops are being delayed and cancelled.

As of 11:30 a.m., there are eight cancelled and six delayed arrivals posted on the YLW website, along with seven cancelled and five delayed departures.

“Due to weather systems across the country, we are expecting some delays/cancellations this weekend at YLW,” the airport posted to Twitter Saturday.

“Please check your flight status with your airline before coming to the airport.”

The Kamloops Airport is also dealing with weather-related issues. The airport is currently reporting three cancelled arrivals and three cancelled departures. All are Air Canada flights.

“Operations at [Vancouver International Airport] are impacting flights to/from [Kamloops],” the Kamloops Airport posted online. “Passengers should stay in contact with their airlines for text or email updates.”

According to Environment Canada, up to four centimetres of snow is expected to fall on Kelowna throughout the day, followed by another five cm overnight. Kamloops is expected to see upwards of 10 cm fall throughout the day.

But the forecast in other areas of the province, including Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver, call for much higher accumulation.