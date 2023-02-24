Principal, teachers take icy plunge to reward student achievement

Rob Gibson

Some teachers will do anything to get their students to learn, or in this case, read.

Teachers at Willowstone Academy promised their students that if they reached 250,000 minutes of reading they would go jump in the lake, literally.

The school’s principal, Mr. Balfour and two other staff members promised they would take a polar bear plunge in Okanagan Lake on Friday afternoon if the students hit the mar. And they did.

Students were given a choice of 'rewards' for hitting reading benchmarks which included: Mr. Balfour shaving his beard, an extra recess, or Mr. Balfour goes for a polar bear swim.

Obviously, the polar bear swim won the day.

“I didn’t think anyone would actually choose that one, I was actually hoping to shave,” says Mr. Balfour.

The recent cold snap didn’t deter the staff from jumping in the lake, or the students who came out to cheer them on.

"This is a day that will be warmly remembered," says a news release from Willowstone Academy.