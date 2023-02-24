Downtown businesses are asked to weigh in on the affect of IH's Pandosy health unit

Photo: Colin Dacre-file

A downtown Kelowna property owner is concerned about the affect of what is commonly known as the "safe injection site" is having on other downtown businesses.

And, they have set up a survey to hear what other business owners, managers and employees have to say.

"We are concerned downtown business owners reaching out for your help to illustrate the business impacts Interior Health’s Overdose Prevention Site and Outreach Urban Health Centre have had on our neighborhood (1649 Pandosy St., Kelowna, generally referred to as the "safe injection site")," the survey states.

"Many of us have filed incident reports or issued complaints to the city, RCMP and/or Interior Health but little has changed. We feel that building a collective voice will help to escalate the need for change."

The 41 question survey touches on a number of topics from the affect the site has had on business to levels of safety experienced and responses to incidents reported to authorities.

Over the past year, downtown employees have complained about levels of harassment and feeling threatened and scared due to incidents they have encountered on downtown Kelowna streets.

Results of an RCMP report which will be shared with city council Monday indicates calls for service in the downtown area increased 12.6 per cent in 2022 while business break and enters across the city jumped 26 per cent.

Several unsheltered individuals have over the past several months slept in the alley beside the IH building and along the sidewalk on Pandosy and Leon.

The survey will be open until Friday, March 3.

Results and key findings will be sent to the mayor’s office, city council, the Downtown Kelowna Association, Kelowna RCMP, Interior Health, the office of the BC Minister of Health, and Welbec Properties which own the IH site.