Black Mountain resident captures strange light in sky on security video

A Black Mountain resident is still trying to figure out what she captured on her home surveillance camera back in the middle of January.

Hayley Elliott tells Castanet she doesn't always review her camera footage, but when she sat down to go through and clear some files she was surprised by what she found.

"I was randomly looking through all the video clips that I had saved and noticed just a green flash when I looked at the video clip, so I immediately clicked on it," Elliot said. "At first, I thought it was a shooting star. But then that didn't seem right, maybe it's a meteor."

Elliott says her camera is pointed west and the video was captured just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2023. But aside from that, she's unsure what she is actually seeing on the video.

"I thought it was pretty cool. But I don't really know. Like I said, I kind of thought it was a shooting star at first and then I showed my husband he's like, 'No, I think it looks more like a meteor.' I definitely think it's interesting," says Elliott.

