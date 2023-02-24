Okanagan College hosts trades competition

Students from all across the Okanagan Valley with an interest in the trades gathered at Kelowna’s Okanagan College on Friday to compete in the Regional Skills Competition.

“We have about 120 students from the different school districts here in the Valley, and students are competing in quite a few different competitions all linked to the Skills Canada competitive program," said Okanagan College's Dean of Trades and Apprenticeship Stephen Speers.

"Students that win here at the Regionals will go on to the provincial competition, so very exciting for them and it’s also a great opportunity for them to also have a look at the college.”

The trades and technology competitions, including cabinet-making, culinary arts, electronics, welding, junior carpentry, and more – giving students a variety of options to choose from.

“I think it’s a really positive thing for the students, and obviously we’re always looking for students that are interested and want to come into trades programs," continued Speers.

"Trades here at OC, we’re the largest deliverer for trades programming in the Interior and Trades and Apprenticeship are very, very important aspect of the college in general here, so it’s a big part of what OC does here in the Valley, and it’s important for us to continue to introduce this aspect of the college to secondary students.”

As the population of the Okanagan Valley continues to grow, the Dean of Trades and Apprenticeship says there’s plenty of work to go around for people interested in trades.

“There’s a tremendous opportunity out there for young people to look at a skilled trades careers. The career path is still very active, very attractive, and lots of employment in skilled trades for young people … and it looks good on a resume," said Speers.

The provincial championship gets underway in April before the national competition in slated to take place some time in May.