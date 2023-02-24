RCMP search for rightful owner of an original painting left by KGH parking lot

Photo: RCMP Signed painting by Nicole Young.

Kelowna RCMP is trying to reunite a painting and its rightful owner after a Kelowna General Hospital staff member found a painting in the 2200 block of Pandosy St.



The artwork appeared to have been abandoned in front of the hospital parking lot but is described as 'high quality and original.'



The painting was found, Thursday, Feb. 23 at 8:50 a.m. and the officer who attended the scene is hopeful the artwork can be returned to the owner.

“The RCMP want to return the painting to its rightful owner and are asking the public for help,” says Const. Mike Della-Paolera spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP.



The back of the painting shows a signature and 2020 painting date, however, RCMP have not been able to identify if the art was stolen or if it had been left behind by mistake.



RCMP has determined that the artist, Nicole Young has commissioned art pieces in the past, however, police cannot value the painting without more information.

"If you can provide proof of ownership or if you have any information that may assist the RCMP in reuniting this painting with the rightful owner, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file 2023-10282," says Const. Della-Paolera.