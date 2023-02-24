Lake Country council has given second and third reading to its 2023 budget

Photo: Contributed

A 17.05 per cent tax increase for Lake Country taxpayers is closer to reality after councillors gave the 2023 budget and five-year financial plan second and third reading.

During a special meeting of council to discuss the budget council came to the conclusion the 17.05 per cent increase is "unavoidable and cannot be reduced for 2023."

The large increase, which will add about $341 to the tax bill of the owner of an average $1.087 million home, is mainly due to an increase in what the municipality will have to pay for RCMP service and the loss of a firefighting contract with the City of Kelowna.

Lake Country is now required to pay 90 per cent of the RCMP contract after the municipality's population surpassed the 15,000 threshold.

The overall base increase including the RCMP and fire department impacts, increase in the road maintenance contract and contractual and wage increases due to inflation is 12.83 per cent while the operating supplemental request increase comes in at another 4.22 per cent.

Councillors reached the figure after a series of discussions and public consultations as well as the review of more than 100 comments and questions from the public at large.

Lake Country council is expected to adopt the budget at a regular meeting in March.