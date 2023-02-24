Telus Kelowna Cup is Back For its 9th Year in Support of JoeAnna's House

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

The Telus Kelowna Cup is back for the ninth year at Big White Ski Resort this Saturday.

The family-friendly race down the Telus Park snow-cross track will also raise funds for Kelowna’s JoeAnna’s House.

“I feel so privileged to have been a part of this event since Day One – it’s a really amazing opportunity to bring families together in support of a local charity, ”says Bethan Wetheral, director of resort services and events at Big White Ski Resort Ltd. “I love seeing everyone come out, get dressed up and ride together on the snowcross course. It’s a really special day for our community and I encourage you to join us this year.”

The event started back in 2015 and over the past nine years has raised over $168,000 for local charities and non-profit organizations in the Kelowna area – including the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, the Big White Racers amateur ski club and the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

This year, Big White Ski Resort is encouraging the public by matching donations dollar for dollar, up to $10,000. To donate, click here.

"The Telus Kelowna Cup is such a wonderful family-friendly event and we are grateful to be the recipient of its fundraising efforts this year,” says Darlene Haslock, Director of JoeAnna’s House. “The impact of giving to JoeAnna’s House is significant. You’re supporting families during some of the most difficult times in their lives by giving someone a comfortable and convenient place to stay when the last thing they need to worry about is where they are going to sleep at night.”

The race will be an opportunity to provide registration fees and additional donations, alongside Telus’ pledge of $25,000, directly to JoeAnna’s House.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with Big White Ski Resort and support the Telus Kelowna Cup and the community’s incredible spirit of giving back,” said Patrick Barron, vice-president at Telus. “At Telus, we believe we have a responsibility to help make the world a better place and through the important work of JoeAnna’s House, we are honoured to be able to do just that, supporting critical programs and services that provide out-of-town families with a place they can call home while their loved ones receive care at the Kelowna General Hospital.”

The Telus Kelowna Cup is designed for skiers and snowboarders of all ability levels as it runs in the form of time duplication, where each participant tries to match their first run’s time down the track. The closest match wins in four different categories, Under 10, Youth 10-14, Open Men's and Open Women's, and there’s also a chance to win best costume.