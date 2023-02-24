Local governments fined as contamination of recycling continues to rise

Photo: RDCO

Poor recycling habits by some Central Okanagan residents is resulting in costly fines imposed to some cities within the Central Okanagan.

Recycle BC which manages curbside recycling pickup across the region is finding, through regular waste audits, contamination within curbside recycling carts well above allowable levels.

Recycling is contaminated when materials not accepted for collection under Recycle BC guidelines end up in curbside recycling.

Allowable contamination levels are three per cent according to the Regional District of Central Okanagan while audits are showing an average contamination level of eight per cent.

“Garbage doesn’t belong in your recycling cart. When the regional district finds unacceptable items, we provide education and if there is a lot, we’ll refuse to collect the cart," said RDCO engineering services manager Travis Kendel.

"Despite our best-efforts contamination still gets through, and there is a cost to that.” In the last quarter of 2022 a total of $55,000 in penalties from Recycle BC where applied to the City of Kelowna and the City of West Kelowna."

While it's encouraging to see most residents on the curbside program doing their best to follow the guidelines, Kendel says unacceptable items such as books, scrap metal, plastic toys, plastic bags and glass are still being tossed into recycling carts.

"Last year, hundreds of carts were left at the curb, not picked up due to excessive contamination.

"Nearly 10,000 carts had contamination that required education material to be provided to the resident."

Kendel says the RDCO will be getting more aggressive with violators, leaving more carts behind and pursing more fines for violators this year.

The most common recycling contaminants include:

Household garbage

Scrap metal

Durable plastics such as laundry baskets, toys, tarps, garden hoses

Books

Construction material

Textiles such as clothes, shoes, bedding, pillows

Hazardous waste such as electronics, propane tanks

Depot only material such as plastic bags, Styrofoam, glass and other flexible plastic packaging.

To find out more about what to recycle in your curbside cart or at a depot, visit rdco.com/recycle, download the free Recycle Coach App, or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.