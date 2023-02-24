Kelowna celebrates Curling Day in Canada

Photo: Bob Ursel

More than 100 curlers will step out onto the ice in Kelowna this weekend for Curling Day in Canada.

On February 25, the Kelowna Curling Club will be celebrating the day by hosting their annual Ogopogo Bonspiel, which is a mixed tournament open to all skill levels that gives old curlers and new ones a chance to play one of Canada’s great winter sports.

General Manager of the Kelowna Curling Club Jock Tyre sat down with Castanet ahead of the special day to talk about curling in the Okanagan.

“We have a bonspiel. Normally, what we’d be doing is an open house or something, but because Curling Day in Canada fell on our annual Ogopogo Bonspiel, this year we’re full with the bonspiel and we’ve already had an open house for new Canadians, so that’s what we’re doing,” explained Tyre.

“The Ogopogo spiel brings a lot of attention to curling in Kelowna, it’s going to be a tonne of fun.”

According to the rink’s manager, the bonspiel is one of the club’s annual staples that curlers very much look forward to each and every year.

The 24-team bonspiel is already completely booked, with teams guaranteed at least five six-end games.

“We’re a full house with 100 curlers this weekend. It’s just going to be really fun. It’s nice to be through the whole COVID thing and to be doing full events,” continued Tyre.

“Really, we didn’t get all of last season, it wasn’t until January that we were allowed events, but here we are having events again and it’s nice to have the Ogopogo spiel back.”

With Curling Day in Canada only being around for a handful of years now, Tyre says it’s difficult to judge if it’s helped grow the sport, but he knows curling is trending in the right direction. He just wants to see more action in terms of promotion.

“Anything the national association does to bring attention to the game is a good thing. I don’t think they do enough of that, but they already have Hockey Day in Canada, so I think having Curling Day in Canada is a really good thing,” Tyre added.

“It gives people the opportunity to celebrate our game and it opens our doors for people to come check out curling.”

The Ogopogo Bonspiel runs all day Saturday, and wraps up in the early afternoon of Sunday, February 26.

As for Curling Canada, they’re hosting an event in Banff that will feature celebrity curlers, crokicurl, street curling, live music, video games, and the Brier Tankard.