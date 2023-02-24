Lake Country man sentenced to seven years jail for repeatedly raping child

Photo: File photo

This story involves sexual assault against a child and may not be suitable for all readers.

A child rapist in Lake Country was handed a seven-year jail sentence Thursday.

Eight months after he was convicted at trial of four sex crimes against a child, Brian Jensen was sentenced in Kelowna court and taken into custody.

The convictions, two counts of sexual interference and two counts of invitation to sexual touching, stem from four separate incidents dating back to around 2003, when the victim was just six years old and Jensen was in his late 40s.

The victim's identity is protected under a publication ban. Jensen's connection to the victim and the details of the offences are also banned from publication, to protect the victim's identity.

Jensen, who's now 65 years old with long grey hair and a matching beard, sat in the courtroom Thursday with his common-law partner of 14 years, as Judge Andrew Tam read out the circumstances of the offences.

Jensen raped the female victim twice while she was about six years old, once when she was seven, and a fourth time when she was 11.

The victim didn't report the assaults until years later.

In a victim impact statement read out in court during sentencing submissions last November, she said Jensen's assaults have left a lasting impact on her. She's suffered from eating disorders, anxiety and depression.

She first attempted suicide at just 12 years old, and tried several other times through her teenage years.

“I spent most of my life hurting, afraid, lost and embarrassed,” she wrote in her victim impact statement. “My childhood was taken from me, I was forced to grow up when I wasn't ready ... My life was taken from me, my experiences have been twisted and wrecked.

“I would have these awful freak-out incidents, because I wanted to tell somebody so badly, but I couldn't bring myself to do it ... I couldn't bring myself to tell anyone what you had done to me.”

Jensen continues to deny the allegations made against him, but following trial in which the victim testified in detail, Judge Tam ruled the Crown had proven the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt. He said the victim appeared resilient through her testimony at trial, but lamented the fact she was forced to re-live her trauma by testifying.

In a presentence report, a doctor who interviewed Jensen opined that Jensen's continued denial is likely a coping mechanism. As Judge Tam spoke about the doctor's opinion during sentencing Thursday, Jensen shook his head. Jensen previously told the court the allegations made against him were orchestrated by a third party.

“I have no ability, I'm sorry sir, to feel remorse, because I did not do it,” Jensen told Judge Tam during November's sentencing hearing.

While Judge Tam noted a doctor had determined Jensen was a “low risk to re-offend,” he noted the aggravating factors in the case far outweighed any mitigating factors.

In delivering his sentence, he briefly read out the circumstances and sentences of a number of similar cases, laying out a range of sentences between six and eight years for similar offenders.

“I pause here to say that it is singularly depressing seeing how many reported cases there are to canvas while doing this research,” Judge Tam said.

“This feeling worsens with the realization that reported cases are necessarily a small subset of all cases that come before the courts, which are themselves but a small fraction of the true incidents of sexual offending against children in our communities.”

While the Crown had sought an eight-year sentence, Judge Tam ultimately handed Jensen a seven-year jail sentence. Jensen will also be on the Sex Offender Registry for 20 years.

During sentencing submissions in November, Jensen had urged his lawyer to ask for a conditional sentence that would be served outside of jail, but Judge Tam said such a sentence would be “demonstrably unfit.”

Following sentencing, Jensen hugged his common-law partner and was taken into custody by a sheriff.