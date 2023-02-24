Sports Excellence prepares to close shop after nearly 3 decades of business

After almost 30 years as one of Kelowna’s go-to sporting goods stores, Sports Excellence is shutting down shop.

The family-run business has been in Kelowna since 1996, but owner Bill Martinson says a sudden hike in rent has forced the business out.

“Right now my main focus is just getting packed up and getting out of here. Then after that, I’m not sure. I still want to retire, but I’m not sure at this point. This has really thrown a kink into [the lives of] me, my wife, my family and everything else. This is a big hit," explained Martinson.

Martinson tells Castanet he was on the verge of selling the business and retiring when he was hit by another bombshell – the building will also be going up for sale.

“It’s no secret that I wanted to retire, but this is not how I wanted things to develop. You know, I was really hoping someone would buy the business, continue on and carry on with the same mission that I was on," continued Martinson.

"I did find a buyer that was willing to do that, but because of the disappointing lease negotiations, I decided it was time for me to pull the pin and vacate.”

Martin understands that at the end of the day business is business, but he remains hopeful that Sports Excellence can find an affordable home somewhere in Kelowna under new ownership.

“I have somebody right now that is potentially looking for another location that will continue on with the store. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. That’s the goal right now, if we can find another location, they will continue on.”

Sports Excellence is holding their final sale this weekend before closing down their current location officially.

Saturday, Feb. 25 is expected to be their last day of business, but that has not yet been made official.