Kelowna council will determine the fate of a plan to turn a Lochview Road home into a luxury bed and breakfast

Photo: Contributed

Is Kelowna ready for a luxury bed and breakfast?

Michael Holzhey, owner of one of the city's most luxurious, and expensive properties on Lochview Road is.

So too is city planning staff.

If city council gets on board, the 44-acre property assessed at $19.3 million would become a high-end bed and breakfast capable to housing up to 16 people.

The application, first brought forward in the summer of 2021, seeks to amend the city's zoning bylaw pertaining to bed and breakfasts.

The bylaw allows for a maximum capacity of four sleeping units and eight people while the application is asking to double that.

The property is currently licensed under the present bed and breakfast bylaw.

According to the application, six of the proposed eight available bedrooms are in the main house with the other two in a guest house.

Two additional bedrooms would be constructed in the main house to be used by the property owners.

While the property could accommodate up to 16 people at one time, Holzhey says only one reservation would be permitted, meaning the entire property must be booked. Individual rooms are not rented out separately.

"The amendment also includes other uses that would be for the convenience of the guests including banquet

and beverage services, meeting rooms, tennis courts, a boat dock, a swimming pool, a spa with sauna and steam room, a billiards room, theatre, and a boutique winery," the staff report supporting the application states.

"The boutique winery will only be for the guests of the bed and breakfast and will require additional grapes to be planted on-site to support the wine production."

As part of the application, the owners have agreed to register a road reserve in favour of the city to secure a portion of the property as a future waterfront park. The property borders onto a future park to the north.

If approved by council, the application would go to a public hearing before it could be given final adoption.