Recent transplant from Toronto wants to put down roots in Kelowna by setting up a community garden in Glenmore

Photo: Blake Clark A landowner has offered a piece of land near the corner of Glenmore Road and Union Road for the Glenmore Community Garden.

A new community garden is set to pop up in Glenmore this May.

The man behind the idea is looking to put down roots in Kelowna after moving to the Okanagan from Toronto a few years ago with his wife and young child.

“We live in Glenmore at the moment but we’re in a townhouse, so we are unable to grow anything, nothing substantial,” says Blake Clark.

He has spoken to many others who are in a similar situation. They want to grow their own food, but they don’t have the land.

“You look at the city planning with densification. They want everything to be densified and I absolutely agree with it. I see the big picture of what they’re doing here in Kelowna from sort of an outsider’s perspective," he said.

“I think it’s a really good idea and I think it’s a long-term idea. But, you sort of see the issue with regards to having anywhere to grow anything. If people are garden enthusiasts, it’s very limited."

He’s been on the waiting listing for existing community gardens in Kelowna for nearly three years.

So, he decided to look into setting one up and happened across a landowner with space along Union Road, just off of Glenmore Road. They gave him the go-ahead to start looking for interested gardeners.

Clark has created a website and an online sign-up sheet for those who want a plot. The fee is $100 a year for a plot that’s approximately 20 feet by 75 feet in size.

“It’s a very large tract to grow on. if you get a chance to go out to the actual property you would see that the way it’s situated, you’ll be able to drive into the property and there’s sort of a path that will go all the way to the bottom of the few acres that we will be converting.”

He says gardeners should be able to bring their vehicles in and pull over at their plots. There will be access to water and a shed with some tools for community garden members to use.

He plans to set up a sign on the site with a QR code, so anyone driving by can get a link to sign up for a site.

The Glenmore Community Garden is expected to have 60 plots. 16 have already been spoken for.

Clark hopes to have everything in place to open on the May long weekend.