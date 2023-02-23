RCMP search for man accused of groping woman near Richter St. and Wilson Ave.

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP needs the public's help to locate a person of interest after a woman was groped near the intersection of Richter St. and Wilson Ave. Monday.

RCMP indicates the incident occurred at midnight on Monday, February 20, 2023, when two women were walking in the 1300 block of Richter Street near Wilson Avenue. The women were approached from behind by a man asking for directions to a downtown business.

The women indicated that the business was likely closed but agreed to help. That's when the man proceeded to grope one of the women without warning. They immediately yelled at the man and left the scene continuing to their destination and the man did not follow them.

The suspect is described as south Asian, approximately five-foot-six with dark skin and an accent. At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark clothing.

"RCMP would like to speak to this individual and are asking anyone who may have dashcam video and any residents in the 1300 block of Richter Street who have home video surveillance to please contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-9786," states a news release from Kelowna RCMP.