Crimes targeting businesses spiked dramatically in Kelowna in 2022

Instances of business related crime increased dramatically in Kelowna year-over-year in 2022.

Figures prepared by the Kelowna RCMP detachment indicate business break and enters jumped 26.2 per cent to 857 in total last year while shoplifting saw a 17.1 per cent rise to 1,653 cases.

At the same time, residential break and enters saw at 17.2 per cent decrease from 296 in 2021 to 245 a year ago.

"In mid-August, in response to these elevated (business) numbers, Kelowna RCMP again began targeted enforcement of priority repeat offenders resulting in a significant reduction in these types of B&Es from August through to the end of the year," says RCMP Supt. Kara Triance in a report prepared for city council.

"Late Q4 analysis highlighted that targeting repeat offenders and the ability to resume proactive enforcement helped to reduce crime in this area."

Triance noted the ability of the RCMP to target specific offenders was aided after the detachment was able to secure "significant staffing transfers," which "re-stabilized our strength of officers on the road."

The report says 28 prolific offenders on release were responsible for 483 property offences.

Also of concern, says Triance, is a 43.4 per cent increase in theft with violence including robbery.

"This trend of robbery occurrences was observed across the province.

"In addition, as noted in the November Q2/Q3 report to council, Kelowna RCMP refined reporting criteria with administrative improvements in 2022 so they align with provincial and federal best practices.

Triance also indicated RCMP responded to violent thefts with proactive measures, including a media strategy in order to try and prevent this type of violent crime.

Overall property offences across all categories dropped slightly (0.5%). Both auto (8.3%) and bike (17.7%) thefts increased in 2022 while arson spiked 27 per cent.

On the negative side, thefts from vehicles (14.1%) and mischief calls (18%) both dropped last year as did calls for domestic violence which fell 24.5 per cent to 713 reports.

Sex offences rose 5.6 per cent while assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon jumped 7.1 per cent.

And, while the total number of calls for service dropped to 60,030 (6%) in 2022, the number of calls to the downtown area jumped from 7,394 in 2021 to 8,327 last year.

The report also notes response times for Priority 1 and 2 calls remained consistent at just over eight and 10 minutes respectively.