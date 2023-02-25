Fundraiser to help new kids music program

Photo: Pixabay

Kelowna's Rotary Centre for the Arts is launching a new youth program.

RCA Rock School is a program for youth that offers young musicians the opportunity to develop their skills in a fun, supportive and inclusive environment.

The new music program is designed for children who have a passion for music and are wanting to take their musical talents to the next level. People participating will have access to facilities and equipment while being mentored by professional musicians.

The Rotary Centre for the Arts marketing manager Laura Schultz believes this is an area of the music industry that needs to be addressed.

"We're thrilled to be launching our Rock School," said Schultz. "There doesn't seem to be much of an all-ages music scene that supports and encourages youth to get on stage in a big way. We thought there was a chance to step up the game by providing youth with the necessary skills to start a band and allow them to perform live on our stage."

RCA Rock School covers a range of topics, including music theory, performance skills and songwriting.

"I learned many valuable lessons both as a musician but also as an arts organizer while playing in a rock band when I was young. Now that I'm an adult with access to instruments and a venue, and with colleagues who are interested in teaching, I want to make what I had growing up more accessible for teens and youth who are looking to play music now," added Andrew Stauffer, educational programming specialist.

Registration for RCA Rock School is open for youth, with classes starting in April and August.

A fundraiser is being held on March 14 at the Mary Irwin Theatre to purchase instruments to support the school.

A concert from 6 p.m until 7:30 p.m. will help raise funds ahead of the official launch. The Oot n' Oots and Down the Lees will perform during the event, and all money raised will support the purchase of instruments for the school.

Tickets for the fundraiser are based on a pay-what-you-can model, ranging from $10, $20 and $30.